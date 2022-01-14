Curl Up Under The Original Stretch Blanket This Winter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We got a lot of winters ahead of us. Long, cold nights that are best spent indoors. And if you want to spend all that time comfortable in the house, you should do it curled up under the covers. That is why you should head on over to Big Blanket Co. and pick up the Original Stretch Blanket.

Having the Original Stretch Blanket in your life is gonna be a big benefit this winter. There are a bunch of reasons why this is gonna become a fast favorite in your home. Maybe the biggest is that it is huge, meaning it’s easy to snuggle up under there with that special person in your life.

This Original Stretch Blanket is 10′ x 10′, which equals 100 square feet. Which means the thing is bigger than a king-sized blanket. That’s a lot of space. Which you’re gonna really get to know this winter because this is made to be as comfortable as possible.

Made with a 4-way stretch blend of polyester and spandex, this is even softer than other king-sized blankets or throws. Four times softer than those options. It also weighs 11 pounds, giving it a bit of that weighted blanket feel and it’s temperature-regulating so you don’t get too hot under there this winter.

All of this makes the Original Stretch Blanket sound almost too good to be true. But we can say it’s true from personal experience because we tried it out ourselves and we were won over almost immediately. So head on over to Big Blanket Co. right now and pick one up to ride out the winter in the utmost comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Original Stretch Blanket ($159) at Big Blanket Co.

