Cyan Racing’s Volvo P1800 Restomod Demands Your Attention

In today’s age of eminently Instagrammable restomods, Cyan Racing’s Volvo P1800 project does without all the enormous fender flares, chrome rims, and 1,000-horsepower Hellcat Hemis. Instead, this classic 1960’s coupe sports bright blue carbon-fiber body panels draped around a reworked chassis housing a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four.

If the recipe seems a bit underwhelming on paper, keep in mind that Cyan is the new name for Polestar, formerly Volvo’s factory World Touring Car team before the brand spun off into a dedicated EV manufacturer. The more recent leap into high-end custom projects—clearly inspired by Singer’s ungodly Porsche builds—therefore arrives with a deft Swedish touch and more than a handful of hardcore race-proven goodies.

The P1800 Cyan starts with a 1960’s car, then swaps in custom subframe and suspension component before dropping in the peppy powertrain. A curb weight under 1,000 kilograms (2,182 pounds, to be precise) means Cyan could have gotten away with skipping power steering, but wider modern rubber from Pirelli tires measuring 245 millimeters wide up front and 265 millimeters at the rear would have made low-speed turns something of a chore.

Instead of full-hydraulic assist, however, the P1800 Cyan now uses a light electric unit mounted on the steering column, because this car is all about tactile driving dynamics. A dual-clutch gearbox with paddle shifters—à la the S60 TC1—might have provided quicker shifts, but a dogleg five-speed manual from Australian transmission builder Holinger more directly links the driver to that screaming turbo engine. On power approaching redline, the mill cranks out 420 horsepower of turbo-whooshing gut punch right up to fuel cutoff at 7,700 RPM.