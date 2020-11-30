Cyber Monday Home and Tech Deals Available At Amazon

Black + Decker TO1785SG Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven GET IT!

Need a new Toaster oven? This Black + Decker toaster will be a good pickup. But if you also want an air fryer, there’s no need to get a second piece of tech. You can toast and air fry in one amazing package. It has been a big help in our kitchen now that we got one.

Get It: Pick up the Black + Decker TO1785SG Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven ($54; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!