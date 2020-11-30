Cyber Monday Home and Tech Deals Available At Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9 in 1 Pressure CookerGET IT!
Want to get ready for the insanity of meal prep for the holiday season? Then you’ll want this 9 in 1 pressure cooker. It’ll consolidate the kitchen and make for an amazing meal.
Get It: Pick up the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9 in 1 Pressure Cooker ($90; was $140) at Amazon
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top