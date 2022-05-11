1. Wahoo Fitness ELEMNT Rival Get It

Designed by the folks behind the Wahoo Fitness app, this multisport GPS watch produces weekly distance reports so you can stay on track with your biking goals. If you use TrainingPeaks, you can sync your training calendar for even closer tracking, and you can mix up your rides or cross-training workouts by tapping into the watch’s 12 pre-loaded Sport Science sessions. The watch features a 64-color LCD display tucked behind an impact-resistant Gorilla Glass screen, and you can customize it to see the metrics that matter most. Plus, if you’re using a cycling computer, this watch easily shares data between compatible devices.

[$330; wahoofitness.com]

