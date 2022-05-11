Gear

Cycling Watches Guide: The 7 Best Picks for 2022

2. Suunto 5 Peak

Considered one of the middle-tier options when it comes to budget and features, the Suunto 5 Peak still has everything you need for cycling. The Tour battery mode keeps the watch juiced for up to four days with GPS tracking, 3D maps show what type of terrain you can expect ahead, and heatmaps help you locate (or avoid) popular routes near you. With over 80 sport modes, including mountain biking and hiking, the up-front cost is more than worth it considering the functionality of this watch.

[$299; suunto.com]

