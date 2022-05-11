3. Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE Get It

This watch is all about safety. Even if you leave your phone behind, the LTE connectivity allows you to share your real-time location with a loved one and send messages to your emergency contacts and first responders if you feel unsafe or get hurt. To keep you motivated, you can use the watch to receive mid-race audio and text messages from family and friends. Additionally, the Forerunner comes with daily suggested workouts, a training coach, a VO2 max indicator, and a pace tracker. Pair it with a Garmin power meter for even more cycling-specific data.

[$650; garmin.com]

