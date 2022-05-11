4. Apple Watch Series 7 Get It

Apple’s smartwatches are more than just lifestyle wearables. The Series 7’s deep range of features, from a crash detector to a calorie counter optimized for e-biking, make it well-suited for cycling, too. If you forget to start tracking once you’re in the saddle, this smartwatch senses that you’re riding and notifies you that it’s recording; it can also announce metrics through voice feedback to help you keep your eyes on the road or trail. The auto pause and resume mode picks up when you’re at a stoplight or taking a water break so you get accurate, informative data.

[Starting at $399; apple.com]

