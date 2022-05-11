5. Amazfit Bip U Pro Get It

This cycling watch is a great value. The 1.43-inch square face doesn’t catch glare on sunny days, so you can read your heart rate, breathing, oxygen saturation, and sleep quality at a glance. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, it’s also a capable pick for triathlons. And when you’re not riding, you can track 59 other sports. It does have a few drawbacks, however: The battery life is considerably shorter than pricier cycling watches, and the data doesn’t get as granular.

[$70; us.amazfit.com]

