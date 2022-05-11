6. Polar Grit X Cycling Bundle Get It

This super durable watch is a good pick for bikepackers. It’s made with military-grade materials to handle extreme temperatures, such as unexpected freezes or heat waves along the journey. Turn on the battery-saving options for up to 100 hours of energy or up to 40 hours while training with heart rate monitoring and GPS. The limited-edition cycling bundle includes the Polar Grit X, a Polar h10 heart rate sensor, a bike mount for the watch, and an exclusive saddle bag as well.

[$499; polar.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!