At 140 hours in GPS mode, the Vertix 2 has exceptional battery life: You can go through a full work week of bike commuting without a charge. The watch communicates with five different satellite systems to pinpoint your exact location, even if you’re deep in the backcountry. Full-color offline mapping helps you keep your bearings; you can also download music to keep yourself entertained. Don’t like wearing a watch while riding? This is the only Coros watch that’s compatible with a carabiner that can strap onto a pack or bag instead.

[$700; coros.com]

