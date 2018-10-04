Dakine and Smith Collaborate with B4BC in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month





In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Boarding for Breast Cancer , the non-profit foundation that advocates for early detection and a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means for breast cancer prevention, has launched collaborations with Dakine and Smith.

The collaborations include the Smith Skyline goggle ($170), the Dakine Low Roller snowboard bag ($135), the Dakine Tracer Mitt ($30), and the Dakine Booker Sock ($14).

The designs feature a hand-drawn print inspired by medicinal natural elements with a purpose you can feel good about. The brands are happy to team up with B4BC so they can help women get back on their boards after battling cancer.

You too can show your support by heading to Dakine’s website and purchasing the Booker Sock for $14, the Low Roller Snowboard Bag for $135, and/or the Tracer Mitt for $30.

If you’re looking for some new gear this season that also makes a difference, check out Smith and Dakine first.

