Danner boots have long been a favorite among outdoor explorers and people who work in rugged environments (the company got its start making boots for loggers in the 1930s). That list of fans includes a fictional British spy: In the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, Bond (played by Daniel Craig) sports a special pair of Danner Tanicus boots. And now you can grab some for yourself: The special-edition “007 Tanicus” boots Craig wears in the film will go on sale later this week.

The 007 Tanicus is an all-black version of the Tanicus boot, and it’s an obvious choice for someone like Bond, whose typical day can involve everything from white-knuckle car chases to leaping off cranes hundreds of feet in the air. The Tanicus is a lightweight military boot that’s built to perform in the most unforgiving environments. Its nylon-leather upper is crafted for superior durability, and it’s paired with a breathable mesh lining so your feet don’t roast when the temps climb.

Although it has a burly look, the Tanicus is designed to be as lightweight as possible and includes some key comfort features as well. It comes with a cushioned midsole to absorb impact forces and create a smooth, supportive ride, and the Vibram rubber outsole offers dependable grip on a variety of surfaces. Whether you’re battling ruthless villains or just running to the grocery store, your feet will stay comfy and protected.

That said, you might not want to get these boots dirty—they’ll be a unique collector’s item for Bond fans.

No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as 007 (a legacy stretching back to 2006’s Casino Royale), and the 007 Tanicus boots, complete with a commemorative box, will be an ideal way to memorialize his turn in the legendary film franchise.

Of course, if you want to buy them and take them hiking or hunting, they’re ready for that, too.

[$180; danner.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!