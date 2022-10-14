DC Shoes and ‘Star Wars’ Join Forces on Snowboard Gear Collection

Who hasn’t fantasized about snowboarding down the snowy mountains of the plant Hoth, minus spending the night tucked in a steaming Tauntaun belly? Finally, DC Shoes and Star Wars has answered those intergalactic dreams with a new line of boarding gear to enjoy on a local mountain not too far away. Focused more on the Dark Side, the collection leans thematically toward Darth Vader, plus another capsule designed off the style of the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett (the guy Vader hired to track down that scruffy scalawag Han Solo).

Coming off of a recent footwear and apparel collab with Lucasfilm, DC Shoes teamed up once more to drop this new snowboarding-focused collection based on the feel of the original Star Wars trilogy—featuring the aforementioned Darth Vader and Boba Fett-inspired capsules.

The Dark Side collection features mostly all-black apparel and boots dotted with white star-like pinpricks to represent a galaxy pattern. Look closely at the stars and you’ll recognize outlines of the Imperial Army’s most notorious starships. On the boots and straps of the bibs, you’ll find Aurebesh script (the official writing system across the galaxy) along with some of the instantly iconic yellow Star Wars logos.

The most stunning design is reserved for the board. The top deck has a vintage collage of the most vile and treacherous Star Wars villains plastered across it, with Darth Vader front and center and the other side featuring his gloved hands grasping a glowing red lightsaber. The graphic is also featured in the lining of the snowboarding jacket. Other items in the capsule include mittens and a hoodie in the same starry pattern, plus a black hat also emblazoned with the yellow Star Wars logo.