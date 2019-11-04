Deal Alert: Pick Up This Gaming Headset For 67% Off at Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It’s always a little thrilling to go to Amazon and see what the Deals of the Day are. What’s being sold at a massive discount for today only? It’s like a game show.

Obviously there isn’t going to be something just right for you every day. There will be days when there’s nothing worthwhile to grab. But when there is, it’s like hitting big in Vegas. It’s a great feeling.

Now that the holidays are in sight, hitting up Amazon for these deals is a smart move. There is nothing wrong with jumping on a deal and getting someone’s gift set up early.

Here’s a great deal on an item that would be good for any gamer. There’s plenty of gamers in the world these days. Even if they aren’t full-time gamers, plenty of guys like to play a game of Madden or Call of Duty after work to just relax. So with the holidays coming at us at full force, head over to Amazon and grab this Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset while this deal is still live. Because right now, it’s $100 off—just $50!

These days, more and more games are being played online, where interacting with others is key. A good gaming headset can be a big advantage when playing online. Talking over strategy or just throwing out a bit of trash talk is a big part of online gaming. Using the default headset that comes with a system will get the job done, but can leave a lot to be desired. With the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset, there is no desire left. Just top-of-the-line quality.

When playing online, you’re going to want perfect audio quality coming in. You want to be able to hear what people are saying without delay or garbled audio. You want to make sure what you’re saying is delivered with perfect clarity. And you want to have a mic that can hone in on your voice while ignoring outside sounds. You’ll get all of those things with the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset.

The Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset at this price is a big get—and a great gift for any gamer in your life. Not only will it make playing online a lot easier and fun, but it can be used with any gaming system.

So while this deal is live today and there is plenty of stock left, grab one of these to make the next game of The Outer Worlds a lot more thrilling.

