Deal Alert: Pick Up This Giant Sony TV On Sale At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the best things about TV’s these days is that they somehow keep getting bigger but are not getting bulkier. They’re the size and weight of poster frames. It’s a miracle. Who doesn’t love having one of these monsters in their home? If you’ve got the space to house one, you should have one. And you can have one of the bigger ones on sale if you head on over to Amazon and pick up the Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV.

85 inches is immersive. And with that 4K LED image, you will be drowning in rich colors. 4K is the real truth, but HDR is where it’s at. HDR is what gives the colors their depth and clarity. More so than they can with baseline 4K imaging. HDR will make all your favorite shows on Netflix really sing.

You can really consolidate your living room area with the Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV. It’s a smart TV so you can stream all your favorite shows and sporting events to your TV with nothing else cluttering up your room. No more cable boxes or streaming sticks. It can all be done through this TV. Using it is easy as pie, too. You don’t even need to use the controller it comes with. You can use vocal commands with google assistant or Alexa to get this thing up and running.

If you like to unwind after work with some TV, you should have the best possible experience. And with the Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, you will have an insane experience. Eye-popping, lush visuals in pure 4K imagery on a screen that is bigger than your children. And you can get it at a better price than ever. But you gotta pick it up now because the sale ends today. So act now and enjoy your downtime.

Get It: Pick up the Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV ($3,498; was $4,300) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!