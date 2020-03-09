Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone has phones these days and it is pretty much accepted that people will always be on them. But when you are driving, you best be going hands-free with your phone. Phones are made to do so these days with functions like voice command. You just need the accessory to make the hands-free experience a lot more convenient. And the iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder really does bring the convenience.

Getting the iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder hooked up to your car is really simple. It has a super sticky gel pad on the base that allows you to place it on your dashboard or the windshield. If your dashboard is made of vinyl or leather, then the windshield is your only option as it can’t stick to those materials. But the option is there.

The gel pad is great and will stick to your car like it’s holding on for dear life. But you can easily take it off without worrying about damaging the car in any way. And if you need to put it back but feel like the pad might be too dirty, you can wash it and let it air dry. Then it will be as good as new.

Everybody has a different phone. There are plenty of models out there. But that won’t be a problem with the iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder since it can easily hold up the phone of many different models from Apple, or Samsung, or Google. Plenty of options. So you won’t feel left out if you need something like this.

Once the iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder is set up, using it is as easy as pie. With the press of a button, the grip loosens up so you can place the phone within. Press the button again to tighten the grip so your phone stays in place. From there, you can adjust the angle of the phone to make it closer to you for easier visual access. And the bottom can be shifted so you can more easily charge your phone while driving.

The iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder will make driving around a lot easier for you. This way your phone is within reach/sight, but you won’t have to be bothered with handling it. You can use your GPS in a much more convenient way. Convenience really is the keyword when it comes to this mount. The deal on this ends today so you should head on over to Amazon to pick it up now.

