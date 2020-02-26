Deal Alert: Save Big On A Macbook Air At Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are plenty of laptops out there in the world. Many of them are really good. You could own one and be really happy with that choice. But who would pass up a brand new Macbook Air? They are great pieces of tech that can last you for a long time. Sadly, they can cost a pretty penny. But today, you can save 23 percent on a brand new 13 Inch Apple Macbook Air at Amazon.

Being able to pick up a brand new 13 Inch Apple Macbook Air for under $1,000 is too good to be true. Apple makes these laptops with real care. They can last for many years, without breaking down. This is pretty important since it would be pretty annoying to have to buy a new laptop in just a year’s time. There is no worry about that here.

With a laptop, you have to worry about storage space. Sure, you can buy an external hard drive. But that isn’t very convenient for you if you are traveling or using it on a commute. Hard drive space isn’t a big problem with the 13 Inch Apple Macbook Air. This comes built-in with 256GB of space. That is plenty of space for most of you guys. Unless you are a movie editor, that can last you a long time.

The 13 Inch Apple Macbook Air runs like a dream too. There’s a 1.6GHz processor in there, as well as an Intel UHD Graphics 617 graphics card with 8GB of memory to allow this laptop to stand up to whatever you throw at it. And the screen is so gorgeous, displaying a stunning HD picture that your eyes won’t falter even if you are on it all day long. That it can do all of this in such a lightweight, compact frame is truly something to behold.

If you want and/or need a new laptop, this 13 Inch Apple Macbook Air should be on your radar. For the price it is currently available at on Amazon, you could do a lot worse. The processing power of this thing will make all your computing needs easy to get through. It’s easy to bring around with its lightweight frame. This could become your go-to computer. But this deal ends tonight. So make your move.

Get It: Pick up the 13 Inch Apple Macbook Air ($999; was $1,299) at Amazon

