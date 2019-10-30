Deal Of The Day: Save $50 On This Food Processor Over At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are coming, and that means meals. Large meals. Now, you can prep all the ingredients by hand. Some folks like to take their time with a meal. It’s therapeutic. But for most of us, there’s just no time to waste.

One of the best pieces of gear one can have in their kitchen is a food processor. All you’ve gotta do is throw in your ingredients in there and puree, mix, or chop them. Plenty of options that really cut down the time preparing a meal.

If you don’t know where to look, these things can be a little pricey. But right now, there is a deal going on over at Amazon on the amazing Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor.

Saving almost $50 on the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor is a real bargain. This is a great food processor. It can hold up to 14 cups of ingredients at once. It’s made with stainless steel so it’s much easier to clean. And it only takes 720 watts of energy to get going.

The blades in the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor are super sharp and they will last for a long time. There’s no need to worry about taking them out to resharpen them.

Cooking can take some time, but that time is cut down considerably with the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor. It can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, from veggies to dough that needs to be kneaded. Toss it in, and it can handle it. The customer rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, from 2,123 reviews, speaks for itself. This thing works and it works wonders.

So grab this deal today while it lasts, because it won’t be here tomorrow.

