Deal Of The Day: Save Half Off On An iPad At Woot

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When you go looking for gifts this holiday season, you really can’t go wrong with getting a loved one an iPad.

Sure, an iPad can be pretty expensive. But there’s a reason for that. Apple makes products that are really great. They are super functional, usually better than their competitors. Durability is great, too, as they run for a long time. And as Apple is known for, they are great looking. But when it comes to spending money, that can be a little problematic for the bank account.

If you were thinking about getting an iPad for a loved one this holiday, Woot has you covered. Woot does a deal a day, selling things even cheaper than Amazon’s deals of the day. And today, that deal allows you to pick up the Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Tablet for half off the normal price.

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Tablet is the 2018 model, but that is really not a problem because of how long-lasting Apple makes their products. And only a year behind doesn’t mean there is much left to be desired. You’ll get everything you need from an iPad: amazing high-def display, plenty of storage space, and quick processing speed to make everything run fast and smooth.

Woot isn’t just selling one model either. There are multiple choices of the Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Tablet. You can choose from four different storage sizes (64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB) and two different colors (space grey and silver). So there are plenty of choices.

The holidays are almost here. It seems like there is plenty of time to pick up a gift but you’re gonna turn around and the season will already be over. Don’t let this pass you by.

Woot deals only last for a day and that means this deal on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Tablet is going to be gone really soon. Jump on it now while you can. Some models are already gone. Don’t get left in the wind.

Get It: Pick up the Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Tablet (starting at $670) at Woot

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

