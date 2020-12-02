This article was produced in partnership with Deejo.

Every year, holiday shopping presents the same quandary: How do you find a gift that feels both practical—something they’ll actually use and not just toss in a drawer—and meaningful, like it was tailored to the person you’re shopping for? Our advice: No matter who’s on your list, focus on craftsmanship. And that’s exactly what you get with Deejo pocket knives. With their high-quality wood handles, tough stainless-steel blades, and nearly endless customization options, these knives are the kind of gift they’ll use every day and cherish for a lifetime.

Deejo knives stand apart from the typical blade you’d find at an outdoor retailer. The brand got its start in 2010, when founder Stéphane Lebeau devised an ultralight pocket knife that prioritized simplicity and excellent cutting ability (a stark contrast to accessory-packed multitools). Later, his friend and business partner Luc Foin came up with the idea of customizing the knives by offering different blade finishes and wood options for the handles.

Soon, that move toward customization led to another Deejo hallmark: tattoos, or designs added directly onto the blade for an extra layer of personalization. Nowadays, you can choose from thousands of options to make a totally unique Deejo pocket knife.

But it’s not just about the visuals. Deejo knives are built to take “everyday carry” to the next level. They come in three different weights: a featherlight 15 grams, 27 grams, and 37 grams. That means even the heaviest model still weighs just about an ounce, and combined with their slim profile, they’re ideal for slipping into a pocket or pack. Their slender wooden handles and durable stainless-steel blades make them easy to open with one hand and great for cutting through all kinds of materials. Unlike bulkier knives or multitools, Deejo pocket knives deliver exceptional performance in a streamlined package. They’re the kind of tool you’ll actually want to carry one around with you every day.

With their wide range of customization options, Deejo pocket knives are made to reflect the style of their owner. Head over to the company’s handy online configurator to pick the blade finish and handle material and choose from a huge variety of tattoo designs for your knife. A vintage cafe racer motorcycle, feather motifs and animals, tribal designs—there’s a blade tattoo to match every taste and interest.

Deejo also goes the extra mile by giving you the option to add custom engraving to your knife. You can add up to 35 characters of engraved text to the handle, which is perfect for adding a monogram or a short message. Want to really lean into the customization? Pick up a DIY engraving kit to create your own designs on the blade. No matter how you option your Deejo, you’ll get a truly one-of-a-kind knife.

When you buy a Deejo pocket knife, you’re not just picking up a functional tool or crossing off another name on your shopping list. You’re buying an heirloom—a knife that will last for years, perform flawlessly, and reflect the person who owns it.

That’s a gift anyone would be happy to unwrap this holiday season.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!