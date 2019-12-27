Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If Santa didn’t bring you everything you wanted this year, never fear! The post-holiday deals are in full swing, where retailers are desperate to blow out inventory to make room for the 2020 gear. At Macy’s After Christmas Sale, use the code JOY and you’ll save an extra 15-20 percent off thousands—yes, thousands—of sale items sitewide.

That’s right: All the stuff that’s already on Sale and Clearance? Just use the code JOY at checkout and you’ll save even more. Take an extra 20 percent off select sale and clearance clothing, accessories, jewelry, and shoes. Plus, you’ll get an extra 15 percent off off select sale and clearance watches, coats, suits, dresses, swim, luggage, and home items.

That’s remarkable. Considering these items are already marked down for Sale or Clearance, taking off up to another 20 percent will bring a TON of them to 50, 60, even 70 percent off in some cases.

These deals are insane! Here are just a couple that we would loved to have gotten under our Christmas tree.

Travelpro Walkabout 4 Softside Luggage Collection

Water-resistant inside and out with four wheels for spinning mobility, the Walkabout 4 Collection from Travelpro is precisely what you need for your 2020 travel. It comes in black, purple, or blue (shown), and the pieces range from a backpack and an under-seat carry-on that’s just right for quick business trips, to a roomy 29-inch upright check-in suitcase ($136; was $400) that’s perfect for family summer vacations.

The entire collection is marked down 60 percent off its regular price already. Taking another 15 percent off with the code JOY, that brings your cost down to a shocking 66 percent off. That’s two-thirds off! In some cases, we’re talking about $300 luggage that will only cost you about a hundred bucks. You can’t afford to pass on this deal.

For example, the Walkabout 4 22″ 2-Wheel is roll-aboard carry-on spinner that’s fully lined inside, features plenty of pockets and compartments, and comes with water-and stain-resistant protection from the elements and careless baggage handlers. Normally priced at $280, it’s already 60 percent off, and marked down to $112. That’s a great deal! But if you use the code JOY at checkout, wipe another 15 percent off that total. Your take-home price for this carry-on spinner becomes just $98.

Check out the full Travelpro Walkabout 4 Collection here.

Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 20″ Spinner

If you’re a frequent traveler who’s looking for a rugged, hard-sided carry-on spinner that can get you off the plane and out of the terminal in minutes, check out this Samsonite spinner on sale. Regularly $280, it’s already been marked down to half-off by Macy’s. Only now, during the After Christmas Sale, use the code JOY and you’ll slash another 15 percent off that price.

The expandable Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 20″ Spinner ($119; was $280) has an integrated USB port so you can stay charged up and connected while you’re on the go. But it’s far less expensive than so-called “smart” suitcases. Why? Because Samsonite was clever enough to leave the battery up to you—it’s not included. Which is great!

Everyone’s got a portable charger these days. Who needs the hassle of removing it every time you go through security? With this carry-on spinner, just carry your charger in your pocket, backpack, or briefcase as you go through security, then once you’re in the terminal you can securely stow it in the suitcase. And still charge your devices no matter where you are.

This expandable, hard-sided spinner carry-on is perfect for the on-the-go business traveler, And at 57 percent off its regular price, it’s a real bargain. Pick it up today.

The Macy’s After Christmas Sale ends on January 12.

