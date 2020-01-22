If you’re a fan of the now-classic Back to the Future blockbuster trilogy, we have some timely news. The DeLorean Motor Company has just confirmed to Hagerty that it plans to produce a low-volume run of its hallowed DMC-12—the early ’80s vehicle that developed iconic status and a core cult following after transforming into the time machine in all three Back to the Future films.

Yep, you heard that right. You could soon be traveling 88 mph as the proud owner of a brand new stainless-steel DMC-12 coupe with its signature gull-wing doors. (Flux Capacitor not included.)

Vice president of DeLorean Motor Company James Espey recently told Hagerty that plans are in fact underway to produce a small run of a “much-upgraded” version of the DMC-12. The limited amount of vehicles produced is due to the 2015 Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act, which allows automakers to produce small production runs of up to 325 vehicles per year. However, Espey says that its run will likely be smaller than that. DMC has not begun taking orders yet.

DeLorean had previously made claims that it planned to bring back the DMC-12 in 2016, after the law first passed. However, under the Trump administration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is tasked with implementing the act without a permanent administrator, has halted the finalization of regulatory details that has delayed plans by any low-volume automotive manufacturer, reported Hagerty.

“There will be no cars produced under this legislation for at least a year, and that’s presuming the feds do their job this time and don’t drag it out for four more years,” Espey told Hagerty. Production is not expected to begin before 2021, and the automaker will likely be producing only about one or two vehicles per week.

The original DMC-12s were produced from 1981-’83. The new vehicles will be built using new old stock (NOS) parts, along with brand new materials. The updated cars will also benefit from a new 350-horsepower engine, along with an upgraded interior that includes modern tech and connectivity, reported Hagerty. Espey stated that the body styling will not deviate much from the original styling from the ’80s original (with the exception of modern headlights).

While a 1.21 gigawatt-powered “Time Travel Package” has yet to be announced for the new DMC-12s, we’re crossing fingers for that added option, in the future. For the time being, the wildly cool steel rides will at least soon be turning heads on the streets once again.

