January in Motor City means one thing: the Detroit, er, North American International Auto Show. This will be the last Detroit show in the doldrums of winter as the show moves to June next year.

The current show proves interesting, as always: The industry has moved toward crossovers and SUVs, and plenty of debuts prove that, but a few sportscars, like the Toyota Supra, provided the real fireworks. Here are the rides you need to know about.