1. Original Fleece-Lined Muttluks Get It

The Canadian company Muttluks has been in the business of protecting paws for nearly 30 years. These high-quality dog booties feature a fleece inner lining to keep paws warm, and the treated leather soles are flexible enough to adapt your dog’s paw shape and movement. The adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, while the stretchy leg cuff provides additional warmth and comfort for your canine.

[$60; muttluks.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!