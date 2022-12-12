2. Ruffwear Polar Trex Winter Dog Boots Get It

Thoughtfully designed with a bevy of great features, the Polar Trex Winter Dog Boots from Ruffwear are a top choice. The most notable feature is the Vibram Icetrek outsoles—they provide your pup with extra traction thanks to a winter-specific lug pattern. The Polar Trex also come with a waterproof softshell upper fabric and a zippered pullover stretch gaiter to keep out snow. One note: These booties are sold in sets of two, so you’ll need to purchase two pairs for your dog. Although pricey, this means you can get the correct sizing dogs that may have wider front paws and narrower hind paws.

[$50 per pair; ruffwear.com]

