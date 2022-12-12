3. Ultra Paws Dog Boots Get It

Ultra Paws got its start designing boots for dogs in the Iditarod, and the company has three decades of experience making dog booties. These are constructed from durable and water-resistant nylon, while the top of the toe and sole are wrapped in non-slip rubber for reliable traction. Additionally, the double Velcro straps ensure the boots provide a secure fit.

[$38; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!