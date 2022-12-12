4. PawRoll Fashion WaterProof Boots Get It

Need dog booties that don’t compromise on style? These Ugg-like fur boots from PawRoll are a must-have. They’re both waterproof and snowproof, and the textured soles offer added grip for walking on ice. But the real draw is the synthetic leather uppers, which provide flexibility and flair: There are seven different colors to choose from. Inside, the polyester fleece lining delivers warmth to keep your dog’s paws comfy.

[$35; payroll.com]

