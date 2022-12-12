5. Kurgo Blaze Cross Dog Shoes Get It

Designed to provide a secure fit and long lasting support, the Kurgo Blaze Cross Dog Shoes are ready for any winter adventure. These booties feature a double ankle closure—an ankle cord lock and an adjustable strap combine to provide a secure fit. The soles are designed to replicate the structure of the paw for more natural movement, while the breathable, water-resistant nylon mesh and synthetic leather upper keeps the paws dry. (Note: These are also sold in pairs of two.)

[$59 per pair; kurgo.com]

