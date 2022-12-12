6. Canada Pooch Soft Shield Boots Get It

A longer boot that works great for all breeds—there are six different size offerings—the Canada Pooch Soft Shield Boots are a winner for versatility. The taller length creates extra protection against snow, the ultra-wide opening makes them easy to put on, and the adjustable toggle at the top and reflective Velcro strap below combine for a secure fit. The water-resistant shell blocks out moisture, and the rubber grip on the sole offers good traction on all kinds of terrain.

[$57; canadapooch.com]

