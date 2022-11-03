1. Best Lightweight Harness: Ruffwear Hi & Light Lightweight Harness Get It

If dogs cared about such gearspeak as “ultralight,” then the Hi & Light is what they would be raving about. For runners and those looking for a basic, reliable dog harness, this one from Ruffwear is my clear favorite. A major drawback of the older version was a lack of a front attachment point, which Ruffwear has added to the updated Hi & Light for a little added control around town. It’s similar in design to the brand’s popular Front Range, but the Hi & Light has a thinner chestplate and lighter materials, so it’s best for dogs who aren’t heavy pullers. I’ve been able to use one of these with all three of my dogs, and we love them for runs and longer hikes where chafing may occur.

[$50; ruffwear.com]

