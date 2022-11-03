10. Best Aesthetics: Ruffwear Front Range Desert Sunrise Get It

Navajo artist and designer Vernan Kee contributed incredible design work for this limited run of dog harnesses (his work also appears on a few other pieces of gear in Ruffwear’s small-batch Artist Series). The Front Range is Ruffwear’s basic, versatile harness, and it features a similar layout to the Hi & Light above, though with a slightly stouter chestplate.

This harness functions great for larger dogs, and like other Ruffwear gear, its durability is excellent. The design, inspired by the landscape of the Navajo Nation and Vernan Kee’s mother’s weaving, really make this harness a standout, and your pup will look great wearing it on the trail and around town. Keep in mind this is a limited edition, but if it does sell out, you can look for future Artist Series editions or opt for one of the basic Front Range colors.

[$50; ruffwear.com]

