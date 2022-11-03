11. Best Affordable Option: Rabbitgoo No Pull Dog Harness Get It

If you want an inexpensive harness with front and back leash attachment points, this Rabbitgoo choice is great for the price. I used to walk a big chunky lab that had this harness, and it worked just fine. Although it isn’t the most stylish, it comes in a bunch of colors and a wide range of sizes. This is a great option if you have multiple dogs who need harnesses or are looking to save some money.

[Starting at $17; rabbitgoo.com]

