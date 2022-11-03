2. Best for Backseat Dog Drivers: Kurgo Enhanced Strength Tru-Fit Dog Car Harness Get It

If you often take your pup for car rides, it’s essential to find a way to keep them safe and in their place. This Tru-Fit option from Kurgo is very similar in design to their Tru-Fit walking harness, but made with more rigid materials and crash-tested for dogs up to 75 pounds. To use it in the car, simply clip the included seatbelt tether onto a buckled seatbelt.

While I used to have the Tru-Fit walking harness, I don’t recommend that version anymore, as Kurgo seems to have switched to plastic snaps and weaker materials, which I (and other reviewers) have seen fail. The car harness, however, is still perfectly functional as a walking harness, and because it is made with all-metal hardware, it has held up much better.

[$40; kurgo.com]

