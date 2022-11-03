3. Best for Pullers: PetSafe Easy Walk Harness Get It

The Easy Walk harness is ubiquitous in the dog walking and shelter worlds for its extremely effective solution to prevent pulling. The leash attachment point is on a martingale loop on the chest; when your dog pulls, the harness redirects their motion toward you. The only holdup is that this harness requires a little bit of know-how and a precise fitment (follow the measuring guide on the product page) to truly work the way it’s designed to. If you’re willing to take the time to learn how to properly fit and use this harness on your heavy-pulling pooch, then the PetSafe Easy Walk is a fantastic choice—and it has a reasonable price tag to boot.

[$23; petsafe.net]

