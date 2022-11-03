4. Best for Dog Sledding, Skijoring, and Canicross: Neewa Pro Sled Dog Harness Get It

Obviously this is a specialty item, but if you have a breed or mix that is built to pull (think huskies and malamutes), dog sledding, skijoring, or another pulling sport is a great way to use up some of that excess energy. The Neewa Pro Sled Dog Harness is designed for exactly those activities: The x-shaped back is designed for even and comfortable weight distribution to help your dog safely and effectively pull. While I’ve never used one, I checked in with a professional musher, and she uses this harness with her dogs because of its reasonable price, availability, and durability. Heads up: Due to the unique design, this harness is not very adjustable (and not suited for all breeds), so make sure you measure carefully.

[$45; neewadogs.com]

