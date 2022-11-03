5. Best for Small Dogs: Puppia Soft Dog Harness Get It

If your dog is under 25 pounds or has a thinner neck (like a whippet), the Puppia Soft Harness is a great option. I used to walk a small terrier with this harness, and even though he was a strong puller, the Puppia always felt secure and comfortable for both of us. I don’t recommend it for larger or deep-chested pups—the lack of neck adjustability and overall softness of the material make it feel a little light for that challenge. Make sure you measure your pup twice before buying; this harness should still fit snugly for the most secure control.

[$21; amazon.com]

