6. Best for Cold Weather: Ruffwear Overcoat Fuse Get It

When cold weather comes around, Ruffwear’s Overcoat Fuse is a great option to reach for. The harness has an integrated jacket to keep your pup warm and offers secure front and back leash attachment points. While many dog jackets have holes for integrating with a separate harness, this choice takes the guesswork out of fitting two products together. It is a bit pricey, but the Overcoat Fuse is a warm and reliable option for dogs who love to get outside in winter (or those who get cold easily).

[$90; ruffwear.com]

