8. Best Backpack-Style Harness: Wilderdog Dog Backpack Get It

This sturdy backpack with a built-in harness works well for pups on longer hikes. I have always admired the sharp looks of Wilderdog gear, and the backpack is no exception. Also, I found the materials on this to be more rigid and secure than on an older dog backpack I used. This isn’t a choice I would use around town, as it still feels less snug than some of the other dog harnesses on this list, but it’s great for use on the trail when you need your pup to carry their own supplies.

[$69; wilderdog.com]

