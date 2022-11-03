9. Best Tactical Harness: Goat Trail SSGLex Tactical Dog Harness Get It

Tactical harnesses can be useful for working dogs and service dogs. There are a lot of similar looking options out there, but the Goat Trail Tactical Dog Harness stands out because of its more durable materials and great brand reputation. With Velcro molle panels on the sides, metal hardware, front and rear attachment rings, and a sturdy handle to pull your dog close, this has all the features you might need for tactical applications. One note: This option might be a bit bulky and rigid for smaller dogs and lighter use.

[$69; goattrailtactical.com]

