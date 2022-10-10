1. Best Overall: Ruffwear Flat Out Adjustable Dog Leash Get It

Want something simple yet sneakily multifunctional? Ruffwear is an industry leader for good reason: The Flat Out is a straightforward flat-weave dog leash with a few subtle but key details. First, the handle can be unbuckled and expanded to wear around the waist (a favorite feature of mine). This design also includes two additional stitched pieces of looped leash material. One is located by the handle for tucking a pick-up bag around, and one is next to the dog-attachment point—you can use it as a grab handle to bring your dog near your side. The Flat Out features Talon Clip hardware that’s much easier to use one-handed than many other leashes. Pair all these innovative features with Ruffwear’s solid reputation for durability, and the Flat Out is a fantastic leash for most dog owners.

[$35; ruffwear.com]

