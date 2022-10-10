Gear

The 12 Best Dog Leashes of 2022: Top Picks for Every Dog

Blue speckled Little Pine Upcycled Climbing Rope Leash on a white background. dog leashes
12
Little Pine Upcycled Climbing Rope LeashCourtesy Image 10 / 12

10. Best Sustainable Dog Leash: Little Pine Upcycled Climbing Rope Leash

Get It

Little Pine takes sustainability and durability to the next level with the Upcycled Climbing Rope Leash. Based in Canada, the company delivers simple, handmade leashes made from tough recycled climbing rope. The well-intentioned small business utilizes local partners and aims to help local animals and the planet. For a feel-good, adventure-ready dog leash, look no further.

[$29; littlepinepet.com]

