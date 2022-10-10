10. Best Sustainable Dog Leash: Little Pine Upcycled Climbing Rope LeashGet It
Little Pine takes sustainability and durability to the next level with the Upcycled Climbing Rope Leash. Based in Canada, the company delivers simple, handmade leashes made from tough recycled climbing rope. The well-intentioned small business utilizes local partners and aims to help local animals and the planet. For a feel-good, adventure-ready dog leash, look no further.
[$29; littlepinepet.com]
