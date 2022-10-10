Gear

The 12 Best Dog Leashes of 2022: Top Picks for Every Dog

Light blue Wild One Leash on a grey background. dog leashes
12
Wild One LeashCourtesy Image 11 / 12

11. Most Stylish Dog Leash: Wild One Leash

Get It

If your best friend is a style hound, the Wild One Leash is worth a look. The sleek design and modern colors make it a great choice for city walks and upscale outings. Beyond good looks, the leash is functional, too: You can adapt its length or attach two dogs with the unclippable handle. This is also a great choice for smaller dogs—it comes in a small size designated for dogs up to 30 pounds. 

[$58; wildone.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear