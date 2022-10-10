12. Best for Running: EZYDog Road Runner Leash Get It

I love to run with my dogs because it effectively tires them out (and it’s fun). But trying to run with two or three dog leashes in hand while staying aware of my surroundings is nearly impossible. For running, EZYDog has a straightforward running leash with all the features you need. I don’t normally like bungee leashes, but the elasticity helps a lot when running. The Road Runner has a short bungee section in the middle; it mitigates the shock of leash pulls and makes for a smoother run while still allowing you to maintain control over your dog. Better yet, it has a traffic handle for keeping your pet close by while waiting to cross a busy intersection.

[$45; EZYDog.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!