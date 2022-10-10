2. Best Slip Lead: Mendota Pet Slip LeashGet It
Slip leads are great for dogs of almost any size; there is a reason trainers use them and show dogs wear them. When used properly, a slip lead gives unparalleled control over your dog. I have tried several dog leashes in this style, but Mendota makes the highest-quality and most comfortable option I’ve tested. The leash comes in a ton of colors, holds up to years of abuse, and is available in two sizes depending on your dog (I use the half-inch for my bigger dogs, and the ⅜-inch for my smallest). They also look great. Mendota Slip Leashes are my go-to for brewery patio hangs and quick walks with my dogs.
[$21; mendotapet.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top