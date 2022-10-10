Gear

The 12 Best Dog Leashes of 2022: Top Picks for Every Dog

Wilderdog Waterproof Leash on a wooden background. dog leashes
12
Wilderdog Waterproof LeashCourtesy Image 3 / 12

3. Best for Wet Conditions: Wilderdog Waterproof Leash

Whether you have a sporting dog or just a puddle pup, wet leashes take forever to dry out and often end up stinky. Wilderdog’s Waterproof Leash is the most comfortable leash to solve this problem. A lot of waterproof options feel stiff and inflexible, but this leash uses PVC-coated webbing to enhance the pliability and feel while maintaining great waterproofing and durability. The Wilderdog Waterproof Leash is a stylish and functional choice for wet climates and water dogs. 

[$29; wilderdog.com]

