3. Best for Wet Conditions: Wilderdog Waterproof LeashGet It
Whether you have a sporting dog or just a puddle pup, wet leashes take forever to dry out and often end up stinky. Wilderdog’s Waterproof Leash is the most comfortable leash to solve this problem. A lot of waterproof options feel stiff and inflexible, but this leash uses PVC-coated webbing to enhance the pliability and feel while maintaining great waterproofing and durability. The Wilderdog Waterproof Leash is a stylish and functional choice for wet climates and water dogs.
[$29; wilderdog.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top