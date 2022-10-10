4. Best Retractable Leash: Dial-A-Distance Retractable LeashGet It
Retractable leashes have fallen out of favor somewhat, but they’re still a great option for many people, especially those with smaller dogs. The Dial-A-Distance is a versatile upgrade over most retractable leashes. By turning the dial, you can set the specific distance the leash will extend to (between one and 15 feet). This allows you to adapt to your environment, from a busy street to an open field. Just note that this leash is only safe for dogs up to 70 pounds, and I recommend it only for handlers already comfortable with retractable leashes.
[$30; thundershirt.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top