5. Best Budget Dog Leash: Max and Neo Double Handle Heavy Duty Reflective LeashGet It
There are cheaper “budget” dog leashes out there, but they are mostly crap. The Max and Neo costs less than 20 bucks, but it’s a really well-made leash. I’ve had one for over three years, and aside from being dirty, the hardware and webbing still work great. The handles are comfortable (there’s a traffic handle to aid with control in busy environments), and a D-ring makes it easy to clip on a carabiner for attaching the leash to belts or hitching your dog. If you’re looking to save money but still want a great leash, I highly recommend this Max and Neo dog leash. One note: This model is a little too heavy for my smallest dog.
[$17; maxandneo.com]
