6. Best Rope Leash: Atlas Pet Company Lifetime LeashGet It
While flat leashes are great, I prefer the hand feel of a rope leash. Atlas offers a super sleek and durable rope choice with its Lifetime Leash. And “lifetime” is more than a name: Atlas will repair your leash for free if it becomes damaged. This leash is also light enough to work with smaller pups. The good looks, durable and simple design, and easy-to-use attachment mechanism make this a dependable rope dog leash you can rely on for years.
[$64; atlaspetcompany.com]
