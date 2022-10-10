7. Most Innovative Dog Leash: Ruffwear Hitch Hiker LeashGet It
Ruffwear is constantly evolving its product lineup, and the Hitch Hiker is a great example of how innovative this company is. While this is not a basic leash and I don’t recommend it for the casual walker, more hardcore adventurers will appreciate its versatility. Tucked into its little fanny pack case is an adjustable-length handle or belt, a pick-up bag holder, and a retractable rope leash. Using a device similar to a climbing belay, you can let out the desired amount of rope; it then auto-locks in place. The attachment point features a super-secure “Crux Clip.” This leash is awesome for hiking, trail-running, and long days walking around town with your dog.
[$65; ruffwear.com]
